Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130,601 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vale were worth $46,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 142.65%.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.