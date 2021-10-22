CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.