Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,896,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.12% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $120,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,073,000 after acquiring an additional 234,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,017 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 86.44%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

