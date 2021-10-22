Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $115.09 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,245,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $115,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 5,159.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on B. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Barnes Group stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

