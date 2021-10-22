ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.99-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.04. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.990-$2.070 EPS.

NYSE:MAN opened at $103.69 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

