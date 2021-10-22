Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240,003 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of Natera worth $116,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $3,390,970.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,771,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

