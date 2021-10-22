East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

