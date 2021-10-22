Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

NYSE WM opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $162.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 21.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

