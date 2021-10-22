Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

