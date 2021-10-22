Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11,189.94

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £111.90 ($146.20) and traded as low as £102.80 ($134.31). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £104.90 ($137.05), with a volume of 47,302 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £111.57 and its 200-day moving average price is £111.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £117.40 ($153.38) per share, with a total value of £160,838 ($210,135.88).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

