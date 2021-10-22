Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.48

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.48 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.65 ($0.20). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 15.90 ($0.21), with a volume of 468,985 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43.

In related news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 94,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,590 ($20.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,499,990.10 ($1,959,746.67).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

