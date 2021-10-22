Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.46

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.46 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 36.10 ($0.47). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 470,735 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £53.16 million and a P/E ratio of -24.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.46.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

