ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $341.75

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 341.75 ($4.46) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.66). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 283.50 ($3.70), with a volume of 9,041 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £192.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 319.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 341.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

In related news, insider Frank Armstrong bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £9,720 ($12,699.24).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

