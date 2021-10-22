Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $18.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $18.94 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.56.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $270.21 on Friday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average of $312.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

