Anthem, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $25.93 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anthem in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $25.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $25.73. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $42.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.36.

Anthem stock opened at $430.41 on Friday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $430.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 13.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Anthem by 4.8% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 44.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

