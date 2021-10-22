Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.
Ally Financial stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.
In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
