Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Ally Financial stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

