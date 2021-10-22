iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. The company had a trading volume of 110,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,731. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.