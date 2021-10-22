SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.2% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 74,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $169.13. The stock had a trading volume of 130,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,182. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

