Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 173.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

SRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total value of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Shares of Serco Group stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 128.30 ($1.68). 359,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.61. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

