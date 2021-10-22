Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.78. 262,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,001,404. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.39 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

