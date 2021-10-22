Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 13,164 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,565. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

