International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.8% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.56. The company had a trading volume of 98,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,637. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $141.52. The company has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

