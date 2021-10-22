Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 130 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 813 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FedEx by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,338 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in FedEx by 67.7% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 34,116 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 14.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 251,386 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $74,996,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.55. 15,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.10. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.