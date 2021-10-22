Two Creeks Capital Management LP Sells 483,720 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,463,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,720 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 5.2% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $91,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on LILAK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

