Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $804.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $690.76 and its 200-day moving average is $595.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.87 and a 52-week high of $817.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $765.00.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $24,506,718. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

