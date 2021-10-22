Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $148.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp traded as high as $113.75 and last traded at $113.15, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.80.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.51.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,604,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

