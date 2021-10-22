Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.18% of Herman Miller worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLHR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,641. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

