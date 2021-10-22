Rodgers Brothers Inc. Invests $4.30 Million in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 182,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of H&R Block as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.