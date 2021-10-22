Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 8.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) dropped 8.7% on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marqeta traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 13,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,841,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,130,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

