Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 7.85% of WVS Financial worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of WVS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVS Financial stock remained flat at $$15.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. WVS Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

