Rodgers Brothers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after acquiring an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

TRI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.40. 15,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.90. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

