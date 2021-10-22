Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $501.95 and last traded at $494.65, with a volume of 2944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $481.24.

The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.68 and a 200 day moving average of $460.44.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

