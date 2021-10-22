Meredith (MDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%.

Shares of NYSE MDP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 58,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meredith stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Meredith worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. upped their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meredith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

