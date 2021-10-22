argenx (ARGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of ($4.48) per share for the quarter.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

argenx stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.26. The stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,408. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.64. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.97. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $244.98 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in argenx stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

