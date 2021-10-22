Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) posted its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. 790,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,477,365. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

