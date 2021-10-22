Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.19. 20,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,099. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWDBY. UBS Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

