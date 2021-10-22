Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$48.10

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE EIF traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.80. 18,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,954. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$30.86 and a 12-month high of C$45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$322.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

