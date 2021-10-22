$0.53 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Verint Systems posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

