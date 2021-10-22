Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,531 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.99% of Synovus Financial worth $128,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

