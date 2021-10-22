Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,828 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after buying an additional 180,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,823,000 after buying an additional 166,433 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

