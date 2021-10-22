Marshall Wace LLP Has $11.93 Million Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 195.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 782,718 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 1,962.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $633.22 million, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

