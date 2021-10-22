Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $280.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

