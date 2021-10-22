Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 782,718 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 782,718 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 265.7% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,232 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 88.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGI stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $633.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

