Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $872.74

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 872.74 ($11.40) and traded as low as GBX 832 ($10.87). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 837 ($10.94), with a volume of 199,075 shares changing hands.

SMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Libertas Partners upped their price target on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 898.20 ($11.74).

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The company has a market cap of £953.08 million and a PE ratio of 566.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 908.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 872.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.