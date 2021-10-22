Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.23 and traded as high as C$8.50. Orocobre shares last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 30,780 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.94.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

