Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Issued By William Blair

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSM opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.