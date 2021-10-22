Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.86

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and traded as high as $45.15. Terumo shares last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 15,478 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terumo Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

