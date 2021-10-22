BoringDAO Trading Up 22.8% This Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $34,391.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $122.52 or 0.00193672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00103487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00196893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010407 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,157 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

