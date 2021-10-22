Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.60. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 244,049 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of -2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 74.67%.

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

