$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.52. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NS traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,131. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 70.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

